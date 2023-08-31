Wall Street Analyst Initiated Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2433982 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ECARX to collaborate with Mobileye to Build Integrated Driver Assist Solution Expected to Make Global Debut on Polestar 4 electric SUV coupé.

Furthermore, ECARX and Mobileye will also collaborate on a driver-assist solution and a cockpit-driving-parking integrated solution based on the latest EyeQ™6 automotive-grade system-on-chip (SoC).

It opened the trading session at $3.85, the shares rose to $3.88 and dropped to $3.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSNY points out that the company has recorded -24.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 2433982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $5.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17.

Trading performance analysis for PSNY stock

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -660.77. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] managed to generate an average of -$195,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC go to -13.54%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.