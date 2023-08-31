Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.26 during the day while it closed the day at $26.95. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM that Ally Financial reports second quarter 2023 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:.

Ally Financial Inc. stock has also gained 2.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has inclined by 1.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.38% and gained 10.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $8.30 billion, with 303.68 million shares outstanding and 299.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 3805986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.24.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.81, while it was recorded at 26.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.