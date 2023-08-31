VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] Stock trading around $3.93 per share: What’s Next?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.12 during the day while it closed the day at $3.93. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM that VAALCO Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Operations in Gabon.

The Company’s Gabonese production is 100% offshore and all of VAALCO’s Gabon operations continue to operate normally. The Etame field completed a lifting of approximately 641,000 barrels of oil from Etame on Sunday, August 27, 2023. VAALCO has diversified its scope of operations and has ongoing production activities in Gabon, Egypt and Canada.

VAALCO Energy Inc. stock has also loss -14.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGY stock has inclined by 1.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.63% and lost -13.82% year-on date.

The market cap for EGY stock reached $416.58 million, with 106.48 million shares outstanding and 103.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.89K shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 5730919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGY shares is $8.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

EGY stock trade performance evaluation

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.38. With this latest performance, EGY shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.84 and a Gross Margin at +54.54. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.50.

Return on Total Capital for EGY is now 50.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.11. Additionally, EGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] managed to generate an average of $277,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAALCO Energy Inc. go to 2.00%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.