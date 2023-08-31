Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $244

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] traded at a low on 08/30/23, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $222.89. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 7:46 AM that Union Pacific Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company’s common stock, payable Sept. 29, 2023, to shareholders of record Aug. 31, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2690739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Union Pacific Corporation stands at 1.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.22%.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $134.84 billion, with 608.70 million shares outstanding and 607.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2690739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $247.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.06, while it was recorded at 223.51 for the last single week of trading, and 206.87 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 8.17%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.