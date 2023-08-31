The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain 79.08% so far this year. What now?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $80.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Dave Pickles to Step Down as Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk on September 29, 2023.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced that Dave Pickles will step down as Chief Technology Officer on September 29, 2023. Pickles will also step down from his role on the company’s Board of Directors. Although he is retiring from these day-to-day roles, Pickles will continue as a long-term advisor to the company.

Along with the company’s CEO, Jeff Green, Pickles co-founded The Trade Desk in 2009. He joined the Board of Directors in 2021. In his role as CTO, Pickles has overseen all aspects of the company’s industry-leading demand-side platform, including engineering, product innovation and data science. In addition, he has been a leader in industry-wide initiatives to improve security, privacy and trust across the digital advertising ecosystem, most recently with Unified ID 2.0. Over the last two years, he has worked closely with Sairaj Uddin, SVP of Engineering, and Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, SVP of Product, as they have assumed these leadership roles, reporting to Green.

The Trade Desk Inc. represents 488.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.63 billion with the latest information. TTD stock price has been found in the range of $78.345 to $80.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 2323904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $85.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 72.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.35, while it was recorded at 77.14 for the last single week of trading, and 62.72 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.