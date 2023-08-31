The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $40

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a high on 08/30/23, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.11. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Declares August 2023 Dividend and Announces July 31, 2023 Net Asset Value.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) today is pleased to announce the declaration of a monthly dividend on shares of the Fund’s common stock of $0.0551 per share, payable on August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023. The monthly dividend remains in line with the July 2023 dividend of $0.0551 per share, which represented an annualized yield of 8.0% based on $8.27 net asset value as of the closing of the transaction and was paid to shareholders of record on July 31, 2023. The monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of 8.1% based on the midpoint of Management’s unaudited estimate of the range of net asset value per share between $8.16 and $8.26 as of July 31, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CCIF successfully deployed 76.7% of the initial cash proceeds received from the portfolio sale announced on July 11, 2023, into a diverse pool of equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at cost as of August 10th, 2023, is 18.7%. Carlyle leveraged its expertise and long-standing relationships within the CLO industry to deploy this capital on behalf of CCIF shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2971970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.66%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $11.51 billion, with 361.26 million shares outstanding and 245.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2971970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.21, while it was recorded at 30.78 for the last single week of trading, and 31.27 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -1.77%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.