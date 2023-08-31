Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Revenue clocked in at $630.60 million, up 20.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] traded at a high on 08/30/23, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.35. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Stratasys Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time/ 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, at Meitar Law Offices, 16 Abba Hillel Road, 10th floor, Ramat Gan 5250608, Israel. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3926443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stratasys Ltd. stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for SSYS stock reached $996.89 million, with 68.65 million shares outstanding and 59.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 3926443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has SSYS stock performed recently?

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, SSYS shares dropped by -19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.19, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.03 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.28 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.47.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$14,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 48.15%.

Insider trade positions for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

