Stifel lifts AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] closed the trading session at $12.05 on 08/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.98, while the highest price level was $12.435. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.30 percent and weekly performance of 0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, AHCO reached to a volume of 2963125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 75.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AHCO stock trade performance evaluation

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.61 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.33.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.26. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of $6,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 23.95%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Institutional Ownership

