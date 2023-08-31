SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] Revenue clocked in at $101.40 million, down -11.95% YTD: What’s Next?

SomaLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGC] traded at a high on 08/30/23, posting a 6.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.21. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that SomaLogic Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $20.5 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year.

Cash and investments of approximately $474 million, a strong capital position to fund current and future business initiatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3833625 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SomaLogic Inc. stands at 5.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.31%.

The market cap for SLGC stock reached $413.51 million, with 186.74 million shares outstanding and 171.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, SLGC reached a trading volume of 3833625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGC shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SomaLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SomaLogic Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

How has SLGC stock performed recently?

SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, SLGC shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -171.71 and a Gross Margin at +55.89. SomaLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.77.

Return on Total Capital for SLGC is now -28.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.81. Additionally, SLGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC] managed to generate an average of -$242,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.SomaLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Insider trade positions for SomaLogic Inc. [SLGC]

The top three institutional holders of SLGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock