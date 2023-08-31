SeqLL Inc. [SQL] is 68.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeqLL Inc. [NASDAQ: SQL] price surged by 40.85 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM that SeqLL to Conduct 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on August 21, 2023, to be effected in the Board’s discretion within approved parameters. The final ratio was approved by the Company’s Board on August 28, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3451479 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 261.40K shares. SeqLL Inc. shares reached a high of $20.00 and dropped to a low of $13.20 until finishing in the latest session at $0.49.

The average equity rating for SQL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SeqLL Inc. [SQL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeqLL Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

SQL Stock Performance Analysis:

SeqLL Inc. [SQL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.12. With this latest performance, SQL shares gained by 35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.36 for SeqLL Inc. [SQL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3775, while it was recorded at 0.3716 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4530 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeqLL Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeqLL Inc. [SQL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5081.62 and a Gross Margin at -155.04. SeqLL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5205.80.

Return on Total Capital for SQL is now -47.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeqLL Inc. [SQL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.08. Additionally, SQL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeqLL Inc. [SQL] managed to generate an average of -$584,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.SeqLL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

SeqLL Inc. [SQL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SQL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SQL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SQL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.