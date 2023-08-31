Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] moved down -5.66: Why It’s Important

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] loss -5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $0.55 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Rubicon Technologies Provides Further Details on Purchase of Yorkville Note.

Remaining self-liquidating note has been purchased by entities affiliated with the Company’s largest investors.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the filing of a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Rubicon Technologies Inc. represents 292.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.06 million with the latest information. RBT stock price has been found in the range of $0.5212 to $0.5899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, RBT reached a trading volume of 2402390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $2.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for RBT stock

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, RBT shares dropped by -54.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6271, while it was recorded at 0.5796 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0409 for the last 200 days.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for RBT is now -170.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -733.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] managed to generate an average of -$628,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]

The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.