Raymond James slashes price target on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] – find out why.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.50%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

2Q2023 Total Revenues of $60.1 Million, a 77% Y-o-Y Increase.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

2Q2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.4 Million, a 160% Q-o-Q Improvement.

Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock rose by 35.56%. The one-year ADMA Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.0. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $806.48 million, with 222.68 million shares outstanding and 202.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 4055973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.62. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$106,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.