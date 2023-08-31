Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $49

Perrigo Company plc [NYSE: PRGO] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $36.66 during the day while it closed the day at $35.92. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM that Perrigo to Attend Upcoming Consumer Investor Conferences.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that CFO Eduardo Bezerra is scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 7th, 2023.

Separately, President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor and CFO Eduardo Bezerra are scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, at 11:00 AM EDT.

Perrigo Company plc stock has also loss -5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRGO stock has inclined by 12.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.30% and gained 5.37% year-on date.

The market cap for PRGO stock reached $4.86 billion, with 135.30 million shares outstanding and 134.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PRGO reached a trading volume of 3104361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGO shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Perrigo Company plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perrigo Company plc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRGO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PRGO stock trade performance evaluation

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, PRGO shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.70, while it was recorded at 36.71 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Perrigo Company plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.94.

Return on Total Capital for PRGO is now 1.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.31. Additionally, PRGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] managed to generate an average of -$14,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Perrigo Company plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perrigo Company plc go to 10.00%.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]: Institutional Ownership

