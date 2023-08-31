Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Stock trading around $30.74 per share: What’s Next?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] loss -7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $30.74 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Operating Results.

First quarter reported net sales increased 3.5 percent year-over-year to $1.6 billion, and internal sales increased 2.8 percent.

Drove adjusted operating margin1 expansion for business overall and across both Dental and Animal Health segments.

Patterson Companies Inc. represents 97.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.95 billion with the latest information. PDCO stock price has been found in the range of $28.6006 to $31.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 853.41K shares, PDCO reached a trading volume of 3064641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $35.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

Trading performance analysis for PDCO stock

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.37. With this latest performance, PDCO shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.83, while it was recorded at 33.08 for the last single week of trading, and 29.02 for the last 200 days.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +21.22. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.21.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.19. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $27,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 6.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]

The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.