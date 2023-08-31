Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS] is 27.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pardes Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: PRDS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM that MediPacific Offering $2.13 Per Share Plus One Contingent Value Right Per Share in Tender Offer for Pardes Biosciences.

As previously announced, on July 16, 2023, MediPacific Sub, Inc. (“Purchaser”) and MediPacific, Inc. (“Parent”), affiliates of Foresite Capital, entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRDS) (“Pardes”) whereby Purchaser agreed to acquire, subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Pardes for a price per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (the “CVR”) associated with any future monetization of Pardes’ COVID-19 antiviral portfolio and related intellectual property. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, on July 28, 2023, Purchaser and Parent commenced a tender offer for any or all of Pardes’ outstanding shares of common stock (the “Offer”). The total cash amount that Purchaser will pay pursuant to the terms of the Offer is $2.13 per share (excluding any amount which may or may not be payable pursuant to the CVR). As a result, Pardes stockholders that tender their shares in the Offer will receive (i) $2.13 per share and (ii) one non-transferable CVR per share in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Offer and related withdrawal rights will expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2023, unless the expiration date is further extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement.

A sum of 2378978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 502.62K shares. Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.195 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.16.

The one-year PRDS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -72.8. The average equity rating for PRDS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRDS shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pardes Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

PRDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, PRDS shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.27 for Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pardes Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.61.

Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS] Institutonal Ownership Details

