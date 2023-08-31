NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Is Currently 67.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 67.59% on the last trading session, reaching $2.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM that NanoVibronix Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 2,906,977 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), series A-1 warrants to purchase up to 2,906,977 shares of common stock and series A-2 warrants to purchase up to 2,906,977 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $1.72 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

NanoVibronix Inc. represents 1.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.54 million with the latest information. NAOV stock price has been found in the range of $1.91 to $4.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.17K shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 91969776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.71. With this latest performance, NAOV shares dropped by -18.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9300, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3900 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -666.49 and a Gross Margin at +22.21. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -724.47.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -103.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.51. Additionally, NAOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$389,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.