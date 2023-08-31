Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $51.80 million, up 36.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] gained 2.62% or 0.08 points to close at $3.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2788014 shares. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Nano Dimension Reminds Shareholders to Protect Their Investment and VOTE TODAY FOR Its Highly Qualified Nominees.

Deadline is Fast Approaching – Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on August 30th, 2023, to Ensure Your Vote is Counted.

To Learn More About Nano’s Strategy and How to Vote: www.ProtectingNanoValue.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.05, the shares rose to $3.15 and dropped to $3.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded 5.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 2788014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.24 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.22.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$409,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.20 and a Current Ratio set at 33.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.