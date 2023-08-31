Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Revenue clocked in at $23.59 billion, up 19.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] jumped around 2.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $413.91 at the close of the session, up 0.55%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BMO Launches Mobile Wallet for Virtual Cards with Mastercard and Extend.

BMO pairs the efficiency and security of virtual cards with convenience of contactless payments for Commercial Banking clients in the U.S. and Canada.

BMO is the first global Mastercard issuer to offer contactless virtual cards through Extend to help clients make real financial progress by strategically leveraging this functionality.

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now 19.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $417.777 and lowest of $413.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 412.19, which means current price is +21.66% above from all time high which was touched on 08/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 2516306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $453.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 394.96, while it was recorded at 406.71 for the last single week of trading, and 371.46 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.88. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $332,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 17.45%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.