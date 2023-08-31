Market cap of NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] reaches 3.43B – now what?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NYSE: NXE] gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $5.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective September 1, 2023. Mr. Salter commenced with NexGen in June 2021 and currently holds the role of Vice President, Finance. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and corporate finance activities. Mr. Salter is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria. Prior to NexGen, Mr. Salter worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (previously Alterra Power Corp.) where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems. Mr. Salter will assume the CFO position upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal who is pursuing other career interests.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Ben has been an important part of NexGen’s growth journey, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to the Company. His extensive knowledge of NexGen’s financial landscape and requirements, combined with strong leadership abilities, make him the ideal candidate for the role of CFO, and positions the Company for an expansion. The entire NexGen leadership team and the Board of Directors would like to thank Harpreet for her valuable contributions during her time with the Company. Harpreet played a significant role in implementing key financial systems.”.

NexGen Energy Ltd. represents 486.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.43 billion with the latest information. NXE stock price has been found in the range of $5.16 to $5.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 3472205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXE shares is $5.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -11.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$1,010,482 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NXE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NXE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.