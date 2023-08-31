Market cap of AP Acquisition Corp. [APCA] reaches 235.00M – now what?

AP Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: APCA] traded at a low on 08/30/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3543834 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AP Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.25%.

The market cap for APCA stock reached $235.00 million, with 21.56 million shares outstanding and 4.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.81K shares, APCA reached a trading volume of 3543834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AP Acquisition Corp. [APCA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AP Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has APCA stock performed recently?

AP Acquisition Corp. [APCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, APCA shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.06 for AP Acquisition Corp. [APCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

AP Acquisition Corp. [APCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AP Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for AP Acquisition Corp. [APCA]

