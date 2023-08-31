Market cap of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] reaches 3.83B – now what?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] traded at a high on 08/30/23, posting a 0.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.94. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:06 AM that Academy Sports + Outdoors Partners with Fanatics to Expand Selection of Licensed Sports Products.

Customers can shop a broader assortment of Fanatics’ team and player products at Academy beginning this fall.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Academy Sports + Outdoors (“Academy”) (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer whose mission is to provide “Fun for All”, and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, today announced an expanded partnership focused on enhancing the assortment of officially licensed merchandise available to Academy customers both in-store and online. As a result of the partnership, Academy shoppers will have access to a wider breadth of fan shop products that are new to Academy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2639343 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $3.83 billion, with 76.46 million shares outstanding and 74.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 2639343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $68.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ASO stock performed recently?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.95, while it was recorded at 49.75 for the last single week of trading, and 56.40 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +32.93. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Total Capital for ASO is now 25.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.62. Additionally, ASO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] managed to generate an average of $28,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 353.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.