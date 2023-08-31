Market Analysts see TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that THE BENCHMARK COMPANY TO HOST AN EXECUTIVE Q&A SESSION WITH TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) today announced that it will be hosted by Kurt Hallead from The Benchmark Company at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, August 4, 2023 for a TETRA overview and update. Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the company’s strategic initiatives followed by questions & answers moderated by Kurt Hallead, Head of Global Energy at The Benchmark Company.

For those who would like to participate in the call, please email Kurt Hallead at the following email address: khallead@benchmarkcompany.com.

A sum of 2373424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. TETRA Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.7263 and dropped to a low of $5.46 until finishing in the latest session at $5.55.

The one-year TTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.0. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.88 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.40. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of $5,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.