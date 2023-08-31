Jefferies slashes price target on RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP] – find out why.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: RVLP] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, down -6.00%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1×1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City as follows:.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stock is now -90.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVLP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1098 and lowest of $0.0929 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.99, which means current price is +13.02% above from all time high which was touched on 03/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 489.47K shares, RVLP reached a trading volume of 13339044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLP shares is $2.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has RVLP stock performed recently?

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.01. With this latest performance, RVLP shares dropped by -77.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.95 for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4238, while it was recorded at 0.1179 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9539 for the last 200 days.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.07 and a Gross Margin at +80.34. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.96.

Return on Total Capital for RVLP is now -39.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.52. Additionally, RVLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP] managed to generate an average of -$413,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc [RVLP]

