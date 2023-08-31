Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $15.73 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.61%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its ETFs.

– Invesco Canada Ltd. (“Invesco”) today announced the August 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on August 30, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on September 8, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, IVZ stock dropped by -7.36%. The one-year Invesco Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.58. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.03 billion, with 457.90 million shares outstanding and 359.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, IVZ stock reached a trading volume of 2544696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $17.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.27.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 14.90%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.