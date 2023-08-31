Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Stock trading around $117.90 per share: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a low on 08/30/23, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.90. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM that CRSP Selects ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors for CRSP Market Indexes and Historical Equity Research Database.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that the Center for Research in Security Prices, LLC (CRSP) will use ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors classification system for the CRSP Market Indexes (CRSPMI) Sector Indexes and will be one of the sector codes available in the CRSP Research Products (CRSPRP) historical equity research database, ensuring a consistent framework that supports multi-asset risk and performance attribution analysis.

CRSP, an affiliate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will employ ICE’s Uniform Entity Sectors methodology for its cap-based, industry sector, and ESG indexes. ICE’s framework will also be one of the sector codes available in the CRSP Research Products historical equity database, which is used by asset managers and other institutional investors to back test strategies and benchmark investment performance. The CRSP Market Indexes currently have over $2 trillion in linked assets, while the CRSP Research Products are licensed and used by over 600 different academic and commercial enterprises around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2801128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 1.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $65.75 billion, with 560.00 million shares outstanding and 553.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 2801128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $133.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.40, while it was recorded at 117.01 for the last single week of trading, and 107.75 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.