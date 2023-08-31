GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Stock trading around $3.00 per share: What’s Next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.13 during the day while it closed the day at $3.00. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GrowGeneration Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net Revenue of $63.9 million Represents a 12% Sequential Improvement from Prior Quarter.

Net Loss of $5.7 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(1) Profit of $0.9 million, Driven by Sequentially Stronger Sales.

GrowGeneration Corp. stock has also gained 13.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRWG stock has declined by -18.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.23% and lost -23.47% year-on date.

The market cap for GRWG stock reached $182.28 million, with 61.08 million shares outstanding and 58.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.16K shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 2837046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRWG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GRWG stock trade performance evaluation

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +19.10. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.87.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now -11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.57. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of -$359,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Institutional Ownership

