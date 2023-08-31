Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] is 15.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] gained 2.22% on the last trading session, reaching $11.96 price per share at the time.

Ecopetrol S.A. represents 2.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.66 billion with the latest information. EC stock price has been found in the range of $11.70 to $12.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, EC reached a trading volume of 2466579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for EC stock

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, EC shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.18. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.35.

Return on Total Capital for EC is now 12.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.64. Additionally, EC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] managed to generate an average of $1,671,945,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -13.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]

The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.