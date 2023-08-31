E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] moved down -6.48: Why It’s Important

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, down -6.48%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited signed property cleaning contracts with Wuhan Lidao Property and Longhu Property and won a series of electrical maintenance projects with a total amount of over RMB22 million.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that it has signed greening maintenance and community cleaning care contracts with Wuhan Lidao Property and Longhu Property for a number of projects, including Wuhan Lidao Property and Fuzhou Guancheng Daitong Shouxi Project, with a total amount of more than RMB 18 million. At the same time, the Company successfully won the bidding for a number of electrical repair and maintenance service projects, such as air-conditioning cleaning for kindergartens in Fuzhou Municipality and Fujian Early Childhood Normal Higher Specialised College, with a total amount of more than RMB 4 million after fierce competition with a number of bidding units. The total amount of the above two projects exceeded RMB 22 million.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “The successful bidding is a reflection of the company’s comprehensive strength, as well as full trust and affirmation of the company’s professional ability, service level and corporate strength, which is conducive to enhancing the company’s overall competitiveness in the market, and at the same time, add a force to the performance of the eHome in 2023. The company will continue to uphold the service concept of “solving each and every customer’s problem with heart and soul”, constantly improve its core competitiveness, complete the project services with high standards, high requirements, high quality and high efficiency, and actively expand other projects, ensure high-quality services with firm confidence and sincere cooperation, and continuously improve customer satisfaction.”.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is now -97.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EJH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.108 and lowest of $0.098 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.20, which means current price is +3.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 7775288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1225, while it was recorded at 0.1055 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0351 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.33. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of -$10,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EJH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EJH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.