Dollar General Corporation [DG] is -35.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] surged by $2.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $157.80 during the day while it closed the day at $157.66. The company report on August 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Dollar General Celebrates Blair, Nebraska Distribution Center Grand Opening.

Company’s First Ground-Up, Dual Distribution Center Represents Economic Investment in Washington County;.

Dollar General Corporation stock has also loss -0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DG stock has declined by -21.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.25% and lost -35.98% year-on date.

The market cap for DG stock reached $34.13 billion, with 219.19 million shares outstanding and 218.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 4006870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $186.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 405.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

DG stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.48, while it was recorded at 155.44 for the last single week of trading, and 207.82 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.69. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $14,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 324.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 4.77%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.