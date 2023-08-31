DLocal Limited [DLO] gain 41.30% so far this year. What now?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.40%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM that dLocal Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2023US$4.4 billion Total Payment Volume, up 80% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarterRevenue of US$161 million, up 59% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter148% Net Revenue Retention RateGross Profit of US$71 million, up 43% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarterAdjusted EBITDA of US$52 million, up 36% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

Over the last 12 months, DLO stock dropped by -13.59%. The one-year DLocal Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.58. The average equity rating for DLO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 billion, with 291.70 million shares outstanding and 141.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, DLO stock reached a trading volume of 3166092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DLO Stock Performance Analysis:

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.40. With this latest performance, DLO shares gained by 45.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 20.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DLocal Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DLocal Limited [DLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +51.00. DLocal Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for DLO is now 41.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DLocal Limited [DLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.02. Additionally, DLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DLocal Limited [DLO] managed to generate an average of $149,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 29.50%.

DLocal Limited [DLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.