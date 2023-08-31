Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell -89.21% so far this year. What now?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] surged by $2.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.91 during the day while it closed the day at $11.38. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM that DBGI Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Effective August 22, 2023.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), that will become effective on August 22, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, pursuant to the vote of its shareholders on August 21, 2023. DBG’s Common Stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the existing symbol “DBGI” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 22, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 25401N 408.

Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 19, 2023 (and as amended on July 21, 2023), a copy of which is also available on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Digital Brands Group Inc. stock has also gained 5.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBGI stock has declined by -38.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.25% and lost -89.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DBGI stock reached $3.63 million, with 0.32 million shares outstanding and 0.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.61K shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 6044175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

DBGI stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 45.37 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.47 and a Gross Margin at +26.58. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.30.

Additionally, DBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 210.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] managed to generate an average of -$655,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DBGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DBGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.