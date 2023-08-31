Citigroup slashes price target on Alight Inc. [ALIT] – find out why.

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.79 at the close of the session, down -0.64%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alight to Participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that Operating Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Heaton will attend the Citi Global Technology Conference on September 6, 2023. The Company’s presentation at the Citi conference will be hosted at 1:45 p.m. ET and a live webcast will be available here.

Alight Inc. stock is now -6.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALIT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.865 and lowest of $7.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.19, which means current price is +3.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 2544983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ALIT stock performed recently?

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.91, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.