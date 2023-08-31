Chanson International Holding [CHSN] Revenue clocked in at $13.30 million, up 0.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Chanson International Holding [NASDAQ: CHSN] price surged by 2.49 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Chanson International Holding Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the “Company” or “Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Mr. Gang Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In fiscal year 2022, we strove to build and maintain our business resilience to offset the negative impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China (the “2022 Outbreak”). Therefore, we shifted our focus to our United States stores and achieved a remarkable year-over-over revenue growth of 99.6% from them. As a result of our strategic expansion plans, including the opening of new stores in New York City, we generated significant revenue growth from bakery products, beverage products, and eat-in services. Our recent listing on Nasdaq in March 2023 represented a significant milestone for us and a testament to all the hard work and efforts of our dedicated team. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our product selection, opening more stores across the United States, and enhancing our brand awareness to create more value for our shareholders. We are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and will continue to develop new products, provide high-quality services and improve customer satisfaction. We believe our capabilities and experience position our company well for long-term growth, and we are confident that our continued growth and expansion will result in greater success in the future.”­.

A sum of 3604755 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 158.43K shares. Chanson International Holding shares reached a high of $4.275 and dropped to a low of $2.42 until finishing in the latest session at $2.47.

Guru’s Opinion on Chanson International Holding [CHSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chanson International Holding is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72.

CHSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Chanson International Holding [CHSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Chanson International Holding Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chanson International Holding [CHSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.83 and a Gross Margin at +45.98. Chanson International Holding’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.71.

Return on Total Capital for CHSN is now -9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chanson International Holding [CHSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,259.54. Additionally, CHSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,072.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chanson International Holding [CHSN] managed to generate an average of -$4,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Chanson International Holding’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

