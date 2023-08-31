BMO Capital Markets lifts CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CareTrust REIT Inc. [NYSE: CTRE] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.42 during the day while it closed the day at $20.33. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM that CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results.

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) today reported operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as other recent events.

CareTrust REIT Inc. stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRE stock has inclined by 4.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.20% and gained 9.42% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRE stock reached $2.02 billion, with 99.12 million shares outstanding and 97.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 793.38K shares, CTRE reached a trading volume of 2589839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRE shares is $22.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CareTrust REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareTrust REIT Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CTRE stock trade performance evaluation

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, CTRE shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 19.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.65 for the last 200 days.

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.05.

Return on Total Capital for CTRE is now 7.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.71. Additionally, CTRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] managed to generate an average of -$529,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 138.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareTrust REIT Inc. go to 5.60%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.