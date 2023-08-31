Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is 26.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $145.08 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM that Baidu Becomes First in China to Offer Driverless Airport Rides.

– Baidu has launched driverless airport transportation services in Wuhan, becoming China’s first-ever provider of autonomous rides to and from airports.

– As the world’s largest autonomous driving ride-hailing service provider, Baidu stands as the sole company in China currently offering autonomous ride-hailing services that seamlessly connect both urban roads and highways.

Baidu Inc. represents 349.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.79 billion with the latest information. BIDU stock price has been found in the range of $139.138 to $148.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 5934454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $180.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.63.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.98, while it was recorded at 138.18 for the last single week of trading, and 132.77 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 16.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.