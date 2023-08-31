Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Stock trading around $0.46 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.23%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today, Monday, August 14, 2023 by virtual webcast. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 92,897,315, representing 26.23% of Aurora’s issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -71.33%. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $244.94 million, with 376.84 million shares outstanding and 376.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 8452803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5268, while it was recorded at 0.4505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7645 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.81. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$234,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.