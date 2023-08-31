Argus lifts Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] slipped around -0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.66 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM that The Makers of the SPAM(R) Brand Sending Resources To Aid Maui Wildfire Response.

In response to the devastating wildfires on Maui, Hormel Foods Corporation and the makers of the SPAM® brand – whose special relationship with the Hawaiian community spans decades – is sending resources to aid the disaster-relief efforts.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hormel Foods and its SPAM® brand have made a product donation to support the efforts on Maui. Three truckloads of SPAM® products are on their way to the impacted areas with two more trucks following – totaling over 264,000 cans. Convoy of Hope – a nonprofit organization whose mission includes aiding those affected by natural disasters – is the company’s trusted partner on the ground, making sure that the product reaches the people most in need.

Hormel Foods Corporation stock is now -12.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HRL Stock saw the intraday high of $40.12 and lowest of $39.565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.25, which means current price is +4.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 2394976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $41.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HRL stock performed recently?

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.08, while it was recorded at 39.50 for the last single week of trading, and 42.23 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 3.50%.

Insider trade positions for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.