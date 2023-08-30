why Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.20

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: FOCS] jumped around 0.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $53.00 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM that Brian Cook to Join Focus Partner Firm InterOcean Capital Group, Enhancing InterOcean’s Presence in the Nashville Area.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Phillip Brian Cook, Jr will join Focus partner firm InterOcean Capital Group, LLC (“InterOcean”). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Brian provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families and businesses. He will further increase InterOcean’s presence and market leadership in Nashville, TN, where InterOcean’s corporate headquarters are located. Brian’s clients will gain access to InterOcean’s deep investment management capabilities, robust operational infrastructure and extensive planning resources.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock is now 42.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOCS Stock saw the intraday high of $53.00 and lowest of $52.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.66, which means current price is +42.11% from all time high which was touched on 08/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 502.60K shares, FOCS reached a trading volume of 8112659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOCS shares is $52.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Focus Financial Partners Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.21.

How has FOCS stock performed recently?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, FOCS shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.26 for Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.39, while it was recorded at 52.58 for the last single week of trading, and 48.43 for the last 200 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.71 and a Gross Margin at +62.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for FOCS is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.64. Additionally, FOCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 262.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] managed to generate an average of $18,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Earnings analysis for Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]

