why American International Group Inc. [AIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.57

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] jumped around 0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.35 at the close of the session, up 0.83%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM that AIG to Participate in the 2023 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

A link to the live, audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website: https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available afterward at the same location.

American International Group Inc. stock is now -7.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIG Stock saw the intraday high of $58.45 and lowest of $57.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.88, which means current price is +27.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3136102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.73, while it was recorded at 57.96 for the last single week of trading, and 57.73 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.