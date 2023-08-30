Wedbush lifts Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 2.54% on the last trading session, reaching $261.63 price per share at the time. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Supermicro Launches Industry Leading vSAN HCI Solution, Delivering up to 4.7X Performance at 3X Lower Cost*.

The Supermicro Multi-Node BigTwin® HCI System with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors Provides 2X the I/O Bandwidth with PCIe 5.0 and up to 1.5X the memory bandwidth with DDR5 and Supports Built-in CPU Accelerators for Workload Specific Performance Gains.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced a new VMware vSAN solution optimized to run enterprise class hyperconverged virtualized workloads. As virtualized workloads become more advanced, processing power and storage performance requirements increase, requiring greater capacity to meet application SLAs and maximize virtual machine density. This solution also utilizes the latest Intel AMX accelerator for AI workloads.

Super Micro Computer Inc. represents 53.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.19 billion with the latest information. SMCI stock price has been found in the range of $251.015 to $277.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 3629749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $349.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 20.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 79.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 274.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.04, while it was recorded at 262.17 for the last single week of trading, and 153.86 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.58.

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.