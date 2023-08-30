Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] closed the trading session at $18.15 on 08/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.04, while the highest price level was $18.225. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Verra Mobility Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenue of $204.5 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.24 percent and weekly performance of -4.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VRRM reached to a volume of 7038975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

VRRM stock trade performance evaluation

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, VRRM shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.82, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 17.09 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.87 and a Gross Margin at +74.93. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.47.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 11.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 541.70. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 529.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of $58,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 10.19%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: Institutional Ownership

