Wall Street Analyst Initiated Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] traded at a high on 08/29/23, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $118.42. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Splunk Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Increases Annual Recurring Revenue 16%Grows Cloud Revenue 29%Nearly Quadruples Trailing Twelve Month Operating and Free Cash Flow.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3109950 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Splunk Inc. stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for SPLK stock reached $19.08 billion, with 166.46 million shares outstanding and 164.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SPLK reached a trading volume of 3109950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $126.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has SPLK stock performed recently?

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.64. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.39, while it was recorded at 112.85 for the last single week of trading, and 95.27 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.33 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.60.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -495.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$34,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc. go to 25.10%.

Insider trade positions for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.