Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Is Currently 1.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] gained 1.17% or 0.19 points to close at $16.42 with a heavy trading volume of 3150576 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vipshop Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance（ESG）Report.

Sets Up ESG Strategy and Targets Carbon Neutrality in its Own Operations No Later Than 2030.

Vipshop, a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), has released its 2022 Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report (hereafter referred to as the “Report”). The Company pledges to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations and a 50% reduction in Scope 3 carbon emission intensity, no later than 2030.

It opened the trading session at $16.62, the shares rose to $16.73 and dropped to $16.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIPS points out that the company has recorded 10.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -158.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 3150576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $137,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 11.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

