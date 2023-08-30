VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] moved up 0.46: Why It’s Important

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] closed the trading session at $30.88 on 08/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.61, while the highest price level was $30.90. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that VICI Properties Inc. Provides $140 Million Canyon Ranch Mortgage Financing.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties”, “VICI” or the “Company”) an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that the Company provided the previously announced mortgage financing secured primarily by Canyon Ranch Tucson and Canyon Ranch Lenox in an amount of $140,135,000. The proceeds from the mortgage financing were used to refinance Canyon Ranch’s existing CMBS secured by these two assets. The mortgage financing has an initial term of two years with three one-year extensions, exercisable at Canyon Ranch’s option, subject to satisfying certain customary extension conditions.

The mortgage financing is part of the previously announced VICI-Canyon Ranch Growth Partnership, in which VICI entered into a call right agreement whereby VICI will have the option to purchase the real estate assets of each of Canyon Ranch Tucson and Canyon Ranch Lenox, subject to certain conditions. If the call right(s) are exercised, Canyon Ranch would continue to operate the applicable wellness resort(s) subject to a long-term triple net master lease with VICI and the transaction proceeds would be applied to repay the mortgage financing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.69 percent and weekly performance of 2.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 3770992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.26, while it was recorded at 30.62 for the last single week of trading, and 32.40 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.42. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $48,592,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 192.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.