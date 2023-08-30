Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] moved up 2.29: Why It’s Important

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [AMEX: PSLV] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 2.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.49. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Sprott Physical Silver Trust Updates Its “At-the-Market” Equity Program.

Distributions under the at-the-market equity programs in the United States and Canada (together, the “ATM Program”) will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) dated October 21, 2020, as amended on April 6, 2023, between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is available on EDGAR at the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov and the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3082446 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stands at 1.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for PSLV stock reached $4.26 billion, with 501.78 million shares outstanding and 501.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, PSLV reached a trading volume of 3082446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has PSLV stock performed recently?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, PSLV shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]

The top three institutional holders of PSLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PSLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PSLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.