Robert W. Baird slashes price target on First Horizon Corporation [FHN] – find out why.

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM that First Horizon Recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine in 2023 Annual Best of the Best.

Receives Award for Top Veteran-Friendly Company .

First Horizon Bank, the banking subsidiary of First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) has been recognized by U.S. Veteran’s Magazine as a 2023 Top Veteran-Friendly Company. The annual Best of the Best award recognition is presented to companies, schools and government and law enforcement agencies that are championing veteran initiatives. The magazine provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for jobseekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

A sum of 3581201 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.84M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $12.54 and dropped to a low of $12.22 until finishing in the latest session at $12.45.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.96 for the last 200 days.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.