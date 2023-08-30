Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Revenue clocked in at $3.07 billion, down -15.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] price surged by 1.71 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Patterson-UTI Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today announced that the Company will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Participating in the conference from Patterson-UTI will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer; Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer; Mike Holcomb, Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Drickamer, Vice President Investor Relations.

While at the conference, Andy Hendricks will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time. To access the webcast of this fireside chat, go to the investor relations section of the Company’s webcast at investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time.

A sum of 4523270 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.94M shares. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $14.38 and dropped to a low of $13.85 until finishing in the latest session at $14.25.

The one-year PTEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.01. The average equity rating for PTEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $18.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.37. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of $23,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PTEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. go to 44.60%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PTEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.