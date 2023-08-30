Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell -81.29% so far this year. What now?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price plunged by -2.58 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Meta Materials Receives New Purchase Order from its G10 Central Bank Customer.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced that it has been awarded a new purchase order for its authentication, nano-optic security business, which provides anti-counterfeiting features for currencies and government documents and authentication for brands.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

META has been executing on a multi-year frame agreement with a maximum value of US$41.5 million over a period of up to five years with a confidential G10 central bank customer. The new purchase order represents an additional $2.1MM, bringing the total orders received by META to approximately $16.5MM for continued work under the agreement. The customer may elect to award additional purchase orders to increase the scope of this award.

A sum of 5565770 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.64M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $0.237 and dropped to a low of $0.218 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.7. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.30.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2166, while it was recorded at 0.2262 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6363 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.