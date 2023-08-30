Market cap of Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] reaches 21.22B – now what?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] gained 0.57% or 0.16 points to close at $28.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3676048 shares. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coterra Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results, Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Thomas E. Jorden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Coterra continues to demonstrate outstanding operational execution, with a notable production beat this quarter driven primarily by strong well performance. As such we are increasing our 2023 BOE and natural gas production guidance by 2% and our oil guidance by 3%, at the mid-point. Coterra remains committed to maximizing shareholder value through consistent, profitable growth.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $27.90, the shares rose to $28.05 and dropped to $27.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRA points out that the company has recorded 14.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, CTRA reached to a volume of 3676048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $31.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 27.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to -11.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.