Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $270. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a high on 08/29/23, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $233.92. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Palo Alto Networks Wins Three 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards for Security.

Continuing digital innovation with integrations that securely enable customer cloud adoption .

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year awards in the categories of Marketplace Security ISV Partner; Security Infrastructure; and Security Configuration, Vulnerability Management & GRC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4752270 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $70.52 billion, with 303.90 million shares outstanding and 302.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 4752270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $271.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 8.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.59, while it was recorded at 232.04 for the last single week of trading, and 193.21 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 26.83%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.